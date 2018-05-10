AP Polycet results 2018 released at polycetap.nic.in, manabadi.co.in

AP Polycet results 2018 released!

AP Polycet results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (Polycet) results have been released at polycetap.nic.in, manabadi.co.in. The exam was conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh located in Vijayawada. Candidates who had appeared for the exam that was conducted on April 27 can also visit the third party website manabadi.co.in now to check their results.

The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is conducted for candidates seeking admission into all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2018 – 2019.

Story under development.