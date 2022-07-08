AP LAWCET Admit Card 2022 (OUT) on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check easy steps to download

xAP LAWCET Admit Card 2022: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Tirupati has released admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test 2022 admit card on its website. All those who applied for AP LAWCET 2022 can download the admit cards from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using their credentials on the login page.

The board has scheduled the AP LAWCET 2022 exam on July 13 as an online computer-based test (CBT) in a single shift from 3 PM to 4 PM. Candidates can download the AP LAWCET Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

AP LAWCET Admit Card 2022: How and Where to Download

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website– cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Now, Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” link flashing on the homepage.

3. Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials and click on submit.

4. AP LAWCET admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download AP LAWCET admit card and print a copy for future reference.

The said exam is being conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam Tirupati for admission into regular LLB courses and LLM courses for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can get more information related to the exam from the official website.