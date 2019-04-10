AP Intermediate results 2019: Andhra Pradesh Inter I and II year results to be declared on April 12 at bieap.gov.in

AP Intermediate results 2019!

AP Intermediate results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce the board exam results for Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year students at bieap.gov.in. Students who appeared for the same earlier this year can visit the official website of the board in order to check their results as soon as the scores have been announced. The Exam for 1st year students was conducted from February 26th to March 16th, where exams for the 2nd year was conducted between Feb 28 and March 18. Check the details below to know more about the declaration of the exam results.

AP Intermediate results 2019: Visit the following websites to check your results-

1. bieap.gov.in

2. manabadi.co.in

3. examresults.net

4. indiaresults.com

AP Intermediate results 2019: How to check results on the website-

Step 1: Visit one of the above-mentioned websites

Step 2: Now enter the required data

Step 3: Press submit

Step 4: Check your result and save the same for future

AP Intermediate results 2019: How to check results via SMS-

AP Inter II Year Results:

GENERAL – SMS – APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. – SMS – APVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263

AP Inter First Year Result:

GENERAL – SMS – APGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. – SMS – APVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263

More about Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh:

Established in 1971, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, (BIEAP) was founded in order to keep a watch on and regulate the Intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. AP is also the first state that adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education in the country.

AP Intermediate results 2019: Previous year stats-

In the year 2018, a total of 73.3% had cleared the examination of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year. Prior to that in 2017, a total of 4,93,891 has appeared for the test, and the overall percentage for the same stood at 68.02%. Out of this 64.03% of boys cleared the paper, whereas 66.91% of girls had cleared the paper.