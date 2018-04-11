AP inter results 2018: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results to be declared soon on bieap.gov.in

As many as 10 lakh students are estimated to have given the examination under the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh which is also known as BIEAP.

AP Inter Results 2018: This is indeed an anxious time for the students who gave their intermediate exams from the state of Andhra Pradesh. As many as 10 lakh students are estimated to have given the examination under the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh which is also known as BIEAP. The results of the second year examination are expected to be declared on April 12, 2018. However, the first year students need to wait for a day more as the results of their final exam is expected to be announced on April 13.

Students need to keep in mind about the timing for the same. The results will be announced at 11 am on the official website bieap.gov.in. In case you are not able to see the website as the volume of students checking the results will be too much, then you can head to the third-party websites such as like indiaresults.com and manabadi.com.

AP Inter Results 2018: Other important exam dates to keep in mind

April 24-26, 2018 – AP EAMCET 2018

April 19, 2018 – AP LAWCET 2018

May 4, 2018, onwards – AP PECET 2018

The results will be very crucial and important for the first year students as these AP inter results will help the students to decide their promotion to the next year. These results will decide their candidature for the 2nd year.

What is more important for the students of the second year is that these examinations results will set out what they will do with their career. If students want to pursue higher studies while there are many recruitment processes from the government which demands intermediate qualification as a parameter.