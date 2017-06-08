AP Inter supply results 2017: Check bieap.gov.in, Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education result declared; here’s how to download result

AP Inter supply results 2017: BIEAP conducted the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year supply examinations from May 15 to May 23, 2017 for all those students who secured less than 35 per cent one or more than one subjects.

AP Inter supply results 2017 – Intermediate 1st and 2nd year: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the supplementary and improvement examination results for AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at bieap.gov.in now as the result ink has been activated by the board. BIEAP conducted the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year supply examinations from May 15 to May 23, 2017 for all those students who secured less than 35 per cent one or more than one subjects. The first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations results were announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh on April 16 this year. The practical examinations for the same were conducted from May 24 to May 28. While over 10 lakh students had appeaed for the examination, 80 per cent girls ad 75 per cent passed the examination. The website can experience technical glitches due to heavy traffic.

AP Inter supply results 2017: Steps to check results-

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their scores:-

1. Go to the official website Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh at bieap.gov.in

2. On the Homepage, click on AP Inter supply results 2017

3. After clicking, a new page will open

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in that page

5. Click on the submit button

6. This will display your scorecard

7. Check the result and take a print out

Best of luck to all students!