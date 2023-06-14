AP Inter Supplementary Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced at bie.ap.gov.in – Direct link here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the AP Inter supplementary exam result 2023 on Tuesday evening (June 13) on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the AP Inter supplementary exam can now check the scorecard at bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Supplementary result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website of BIEAP – bie.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on result link for Advanced Supplementary exam

Enter the required details like your hall ticket number and login

Check for any discrepancies and download for future reference

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Direct link to check score

AP 1st year Inter Supplementary results general – https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/SupplyResults_Release_Fi_Gen_result_reledfgase_figdfgen_nedfgw_23.do

AP 2nd year Inter Supplementary results general – https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/SupplyResults_Release_SAP_Sec_Gen_reshjsdfult_releadgse_hsecgegn_new_23.do

AP 1st year Inter supplementary results vocational – https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/SupplyResults_Release_SAP_Fi_Voc_result_relfgheaghjse_fivoc_neghjw_23.do

AP 2nd year Inter supplementary results vocational – https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/SupplyResults_Release_SAP_Sec_Voc_resulgt_release_secvfghfoc_nefghw_23.do

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Pass Percentage

According to the data, over 3.9 lakh candidates appeared for the inter 2nd year exam, out of which around 2.7 lakh students passed the examination, with the overall pass percentage standing at 72 per cent. While AP first year exams witnessed the attendance of 4.33 lakh students, out of which 2.66 lakh cleared the exam with the overall pass percentage standing at 61 per cent.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2023

BIEAP conducted IPE exams for the first year from March 15 to April 3, and the second-year exams took place from March 16 to April 4. The state board had announced 1st and 2nd year results on April 26.