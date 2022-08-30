AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 out at bie.ap.gov.in, Manabadi; Check BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results updates ￼￼

Manabadi BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Out: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP has finally released the 1st and 2nd-year supplementary results for the Intermediate Exam. All those who appeared in the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 can download their results from the official website of bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi. The link for downloading results has been hosted on the official website. Candidates can download 1st and 2nd general and vocational results using their hall ticket number and date of birth on the login page.

The board conducted the intermediate public advanced supplementary education or inter supplementary exams from August 3 to August 12 for first and second-year inter students who failed to secure the required marks in the IPE May 2022 exams.

AP Inter Exam Results 2022 for annual exams were announced on June 22. As per the results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 54% for 1st year and 61% for 2nd year.

How and where to download Manabadi BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of BIAP – https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/ flashing on the homepage. Then, the list of the results reads ‘Manabadi BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022’ and will display on the screen. The candidates are required to click on the respective link of the result, they appeared for – ‘1st year General/Vocational Results’, 2nd year General/Vocational Results. Then, It will redirect you to the new login page, where you need to enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and click on the submit button. Manabadi BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download Manabadi BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 and save it for future reference.

BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022: What’s next after the result?

After the release of AP Inter supplementary results, the candidates will be able to enroll themselves in colleges as per their choice of courses. Before that, the candidates will have to appear for the counseling process.