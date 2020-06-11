AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Pradesh BIEAP result of 1st and 2nd-year students to be out tomorrow; check details

The process of declaring the results of the students got hindered in the state due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.

AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has decided to declare the results of 1st and 2nd year students on Friday, June 12th. According to an India Today report, the results of the students will be released on the official website of the board at 4 PM tomorrow. The evaluation of the answer sheets and other formal works related to the announcement of results got recently concluded by the AP board, India Today reported. Students can log on to the official website of the AP education board bie.ap.gov.in to check their results. The process of declaring the results of the students got hindered in the state due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.

Fortunately, the state board had been able to conclude the process of conducting exams of 1st and 2nd-year students before the nationwide lockdown came into force on March 24. The exams of the students had begun on March 4 and got over by March 21, three days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the complete lockdown in the country. Unlike other state boards which are grappling with problems now while conducting the exams of class XII students, the AP education board started early and will wrap the whole process with the declaration of results tomorrow.

The students who appeared in the exams will need to follow the following steps to view their results-

1. Students will need to log on to bie.ap.gov.in.

2. Students should keep their roll number, date of birth and other necessary details handy

3. Students will then need to click on the link of the results announcement 2020.

4. After filling in the column of the roll number and other vital details, the students will then be redirected to their result.

5. Students are also advised to take a print out of their result or save its copy on their systems.