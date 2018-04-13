BIEAP, AP inter results 2018 1st year LIVE Updates: Result out on manabadi.com, bieap.gov.in; Krishna district tops again

Manabadi BIEAP, AP inter results 2018 live updates: The results are expected to be announced this afternoon

Manabadi BIEAP, AP inter results 2018 live updates: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the 1st year results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examination (AP inter exam) today. The results are now out on the official website- bieap.gov.in and can be checked there. The results can also be checked and downloaded from other platforms like manabadi.com and indiaresults.com. Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the 2nd year intermediate results on Thursday at around 3 PM. The first year results, however, were announced at around 12 Noon.

The pass percentage of the general and vocational courses is 69.30 and 67.32 percent respectively. Students of the Krishna district topped the exam with 84 per cent pass percentage. Collectively, over 10 lakh students had appeared for AP Intermediate 1st and second year examinations this year. The board levied a “one-minute” rule which bars students from entering the examination hall who were a minute late. The students will also be able to check their scores through SMS. This year, about 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination.

Here are Manabadi BIEAP, AP inter results 2018 1st year LIVE updates:

1:30 PM: The important point for the candidates is that the revaluation forms will be released next week after which they can apply for the same. They can also re-appear for the supplementary exams if required.

1:15 PM: The topper has reportedly scored 992 marks while the second rank holder got a number less than him. The third highest marks in AP inter 1st year results are reportedly 990. The candidates had to get at least 35 per cent marks to qualify.

1:05 PM: Krishna district once again emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 70. It was also the best performing region in the second year exams. As per the college wise success rate, Vijaynagar was the most successful with 80 per cent, Vellore Shrikulam- 70 per cent, Chittor- 60 per cent.

1:00 PM: The pass percentage for AP Intermediate 1st year exam stands at 62%. Among regions, Krishna has topped in both Intermediate first and second year exams. For the 1st year, the district students registered pass percentage at 70 per cent.

12:55 PM: AP Inter 1st year pass percentage 2018 is out, Girls have topped again. While 57% of the boys have passed the exam, the pass percentage of girls was 67%.

12: 50 PM: The candidates need to keep in mind that the result that was declared online is only provisional and they have to wait for the original mark-sheets to view their right scores. Result can be checked at examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com.

12:38 PM: The result is out. The candidates can now check it on the official websites.

12: 35 PM: Last year, the pass percentage for AP Intermediate was 69.30 per cent for the general courses while for the vocational courses, it was it was 67.32 per cent.

12:20 PM: There has been a temporary delay but the result is expected to be out anytime soon.

12:08 PM: Since there is a heavy rush, it is possible that the official website bieap.gov.in do not work once the result is announced. In that case, please check the results on other websites like www.results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com.

12:01 PM: The results will be out at any moment. Keep your admit cards in hand and be ready!

11: 55 AM: The press conference is about to start shortly. The candidates who fail to qualify should not get disheartened as the board will conduct the supplementary examinations in the month of June.

11:45 AM: As soon as the results are out, the students are advised to open the official website bieap.gov.in or manabadi.com. They will be asked to provide the details and will have to submit it. The scores will be displayed on the screen.

11:30 AM: It is being reported that the Andhra Pradesh Education minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi will announce the AP Inter 1st year result at a press conference at 12 Noon.

11:10 AM: In AP Intermediate second year result, 73 per cent students had managed to clear the exam. The first year result will be declared by Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi.

11: 05 AM: It is 11:05 and the result is yet to be declared. We are keeping a close eye and will update you as soon as the result is out. Stay tuned!

10:45 AM: The AP Intermediate result can be checked on manabadi and other websites using hall tickets. The candidates should keep their admit card in hand for hall ticket number to log in to the AP inter result portals.

10:30 AM: There is still no official confirmation on the time of result. Yesterday, the AP inter 2nd year result was declared at 3 PM but some websites are claiming that the first year results may be declared around 12 Noon. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

9:55 AM: More than 5.3 lakh students had appeared in the first year exam of the Andhra Pradesh Board which commenced from February 28.

About Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEA):

The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Andhra Pradesh. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges in the state.