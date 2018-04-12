BIEAP, AP Inter results 2018 declared on bieap.gov.in, manabadi; here is how to check your score

AP inter results 2018 2nd year: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year result 2018 on Thursday. (Source: Official Website)

AP inter results 2018 2nd year: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year result 2018 on Thursday afternoon on its official website – www.bieap.gov.in. The results were initially expected to be declared at around 11 AM but were released at 3 PM. The students can download their scores from the official website mentioned above. The result is also available on other platforms like manabadi, indiaresults, examresults. etc. This year, over 4 lakh students had appeared for AP inter examinations. Last year, the pass percentage was 69.30% for general courses and 67.32% for vocational courses.

The overall pass percentage was 73 per cent. Krishna district topped the list with 84 per cent while Nellore was at 72% and Guntur at 76%. The least successful regions are Cuddaph- 52 per cent, Srikulam- 67 per cent.

The AP Inter second year result is the first major step for students who want to pursue higher education. The Andhra Pradesh Education Board had successfully conducted second year examinations from March 1 to 19, 2018.

TRACK | AP Inter Result 2018 LIVE updates

Here is how to download AP Inter results 2018 for 2nd year:

1. Go to the official website bieap.gov.in.

2. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st year Results 2018.

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Fill in your details and click submit.

5. Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

Last year the board had declared both first and second year results on the same day but this year AP Inter first year results will be released on April 13, a day after second year results. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP will announce AP Intermediate First Year Results 2018 on its official website bieap.gov.in.

About 31,493 students were reportedly absent for the first language examination. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19.