BIEAP, AP Manabadi Inter Results 2018 1st Year Via SMS: Results declared, check scores through message

AP Inter Results 2018 1st Year: Andhra Pradesh students are expecting the 1st year results of the AP intermediate exam today. The students can now get results through SMS too.

BIEAP, AP, Manabadi Inter Results 2018 1st Year Via SMS: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam for 1st year students is out! The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has just announced the 1st year results. The results can be now be checked via SMS also. So, apart from checking the scores on websites, students can now use their mobile phones to find out how they have fared in the examination. The result is officially available on its website bieap.gov.in. The results can also be checked at manabadi.co.in.

CHECK: BIEAP, AP inter results 2018 1st year LIVE Updates: How to check on manabadi.com, bieap.gov.in

BIEAP, AP, Manabadi Inter Results 2018 1st Year Via SMS: How to check results via SMS-

*Step 1: The results are available for both General and vocational category for the 1st year examination.

*Step 2: Keep the registration number handy to submit for obtaining the results.

CHECK: AP Inter Results 2018 1st Year: Andhra Pradesh students alert! Date, time, website; check subject scores, other details on bieap.gov.in

*Step 3: On your mobile phone, type APGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO. This is for the General category and SMS to 56263.

*Step 4: On your mobile phone, type APVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO. This is for the Vocational category and SMS to 56263.

*Step 5: The candidate will receive the result on his/her phone via an SMS.

The results can also be checked on the official website- bieap.gov.in. Students just need to login to the website, and click on the link “AP Inter first year results”. They can, then enter the hall ticket or registration number and download the result, and keep a printout for reference. Students also can download results from third-party websites such as indiaresults.com and manabadi.com.

The first year exam of the Andhra Pradesh Board commenced from February 28. This year, more than 5.3 lakh students had appeared for the AP intermediate 1st-year exam.The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the 2nd year intermediate results yesterday. The results were declared on the official website- bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. on Thursday.