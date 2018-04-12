AP Inter 1st year Results 2018 time, date, website; how to check on manabadi.com, bieap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, examresults.net

AP Inter Results 2018 1st Year: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the 1st year results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examination (AP inter exam) on 13 April, 2018.

AP Inter Results 2018 1st Year: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the 1st year results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examination (AP inter exam) on 13 April, 2018. The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the results on the official website- bieap.gov.in today. The scores can also be checked at indiaresults.com and manabadi.com. The results are expected to be declared on Friday at 3 PM. The first year exam of the Andhra Pradesh Board commenced from February 28. This year, more than 5.3 lakh students appeared for the AP intermediate 1st year exam.

Name of the board: Board of Intermediate Examinations, Andhra Pradesh

Name of the exam: First-year intermediate examinations

Official website: bieap.gov.in

DATE: April 13

TIME: Around 3 pm

AP Inter Results 2018 1st Year: Steps to check the result:-

Step 1: Log on to the official website- bieap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, “AP Inter first year results” link will appear.

Step 3: Click on the link- AP Inter first year results

Step 4: A new webpage will appear, enter your hall ticket number in the given field.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the 2nd year intermediate results today at around 3 PM. The results were declared on the official website- bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. The 2nd year exams were held from March 1 to March 19. The pass percentage of the general and vocational courses is 69.30 and 67.32 percent respectively. Students of the Krishna district have topped the exam with 84 percent.

More about The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP): The BIE regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Andhra Pradesh. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges in the state.