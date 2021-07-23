AP Inter Result 2021 Latest Update: Here is everything about time, evaluation and how to check results

AP Inter Results today

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Latest News: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will declare the state Inter Results in 2021 today at 4 PM today. The results will be available for students on the official website, bieap.gov.in or ‘rtgs.ap.gov.in’. Several private websites will also hot the individual results.

Students need to proceed with the registration number and other details to access their scores on the official website. The details are available on their admit card. Nearly 5 lakh students who registered for AP Inter Exams 2021 this year are advised to keep a check on the official website.

AP inter exams 2021 was canceled by BIEAP due to rising Covid-19 cases. This year, the board came up with alternative evaluation criteria to compute the AP Inter class 12 marks taking into account the marks of class 10th and the intermediate first year.

Andhra Pradesh intermediate second-year exams were scheduled in the last week of July tentatively. However, after an SC hearing on June 24, 2021, BIEAP has canceled the inter and SSC Board examinations 2021.

AP Inter Evaluation Criteria 2021

This year the board will consider 30% marks obtained in the best three subjects of class 10 and the rest 70% will be of subject-wise marks in the intermediate first year. Moreover, the 30% marks of Class 10 will be considered from Social Science, Science, and Maths to prepare the AP inter result 2021. The marks of practical exams will be awarded as per the results as the exams were already completed.

How To Check AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021?

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board. i.e. ‘bieap.gov.in’

A relevant link will land you to the result page.

Enter the roll code and board roll number as mentioned in the admit card and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference

For students who cleared the AP inter 2nd-year result, the admission process for undergraduate programmes will commence soon