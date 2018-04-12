AP Intermediate Results 2018 LIVE updates: 2nd year scores out on bieap.gov.in; Krishna district tops

AP Inter Results 2018 LIVE updates: The 2nd year results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examination have been declared today. The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the results on bieap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Results 2018 LIVE updates: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) finally declared the 2nd year results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examination (AP inter exam) today. The results were declared at 3 PM on the official website- bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. The students of Krishna district have topped the examination with a pass percentage of 84 per cent. The least scoring region are Cuddapah, with 52 per cent and Srikulam- 67 per cent. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked at indiaresults.com and manabadi.com. The students can also get the result on your mobile via SMS. The first year results will be announced on 13 April, 2018. The first year results are also expected at 3 PM tomorrow.

However, last year, both the results were announced on the same day. This year, the 2nd year results were held from March 2, whereas the first year exams commenced from February 28. The 2nd-year exams continued till March 19. This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year.

AP Intermediate Results 2018:

3: 35 PM: The pass percentage of the general and vocational courses is 69.30 and 67.32 per cent respectively.

3:25 PM: Students of the Krishna district have topped the AP 2nd year intermediate with the pass percentage of 84 percent. On the second place is Guntur with 76 per cent and Nellore with 72 per cent.

3:05 PM: Fill in the roll number on the website- bieap.gov.in. and submit to find the result. The scores can also be checked at rtgs.ap.gov.in.

3:01 PM: Results of AP 2nd year intermediate exam declared on bieap.gov.in.

11:45 AM: More than 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year in 2018.

11:30 AM: The results for AP first year intermediate exams will be declared tomorrow, i.e., 13 April 2018.

10:55 AM: The students can also get the result on your mobile via SMS. Type ‘APGEN2′ give space then write your Registration Number’. Then send it to the ‘56263’.

10:45 AM: Students can check the 2nd year inter results at bieap.gov.in. The other websites that can be checked for the scores are examresults.ap.nic.in, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com.

10:30 AM: The results for the 2nd year intermediate of the AP Board will be declared at 3 PM. Keep checking the official website of Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh for more details.