AP ICET Counselling 2022: Registration process begins today – details here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is starting the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling registration today. Candidates who are looking to register may note that the last date to register for the same is October 12, 2022.

Candidates can register for the counselling by going to the official website icet-sche.aptonline.in. They can fill up their online registration form by registering their details including their date of birth and other credentials. It may be noted that while the fee for the general category and Other Backward Caste (OBC) is Rs 1,200, the fee for scheduled tribes is Rs 600.

The council will also start the certification verification process from October 10, 2022, which will go on till October 14, 2022. Important documents that will be required at the time of the verification process include admit card, rank card, mark sheets, and certificates, among others.

Earlier in August, Andhra University released the result of AP ICET 2022. Those who had appeared for the exam were asked to check the official website. In order to pass the exam, candidates were required to score 25 percent marks or 50 out of a total of 200.

While candidates have been selected for counselling on a merit basis, those who were looking to take admissions in particular colleges have been asked to submit fees, while those who decided not to take a seat were cleared for counselling.

The council conducted the test in two sessions. While the first session started at 9 am that went on till 11:30 pm, the second session started at 3 pm and was till 5:30 pm.

Candidates will get admissions for courses including Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and the lateral entry in the second year of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in university colleges as also related to colleges for the academic year of 2022-23. Those seeking clarifications and other details may also contact the council.