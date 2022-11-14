AP ICET 2022 Final allotment list to release today at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Here’s how to check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the final allotment list for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP ICET) today. The test is for securing admission into MBA and MCA courses in the state. The candidates can check the final list at the official website icet-sche.aptonline.in. After the AP ICET seat allotment, the candidates will have to report to the college from November 15.

AP ICET 2022: How to check final allotment list

The candidates will have to visit the official site of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result link

You will have to enter your login details and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

You can also get a hard copy for further use

Eligibility criteria for MBA and MCA admissions

The candidates who have secured 50% (For OC) and 45% (SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in a degree or its equivalent examination are the only eligible for admission. In order to take admission for MBA, a candidate needs to have a three-year degree with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC. While for the unreserved categories, the candidates should have 50% marks in the qualifying exam, the reserved category candidates should have 45% marks.

For securing admission into MCA, the candidates should have Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent Degree and should score at least 50% marks, for unreserved category, and 45% marks, for reserved category, in the qualifying examination. The candidates who have a degree in BSc/BCom/BA with Mathematics at 10+2 or graduation level are also eligible for the admission. The candidates must obtain at least 50% marks for the unreserved category or 45% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category in the qualifying examination.