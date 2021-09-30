AP ICET Results 2021: APSCHE set to declare results anytime now; direct link, other details here

AP ICET 2021 Results Latest News Today: Amid a consistent decline in new Covid cases, the APSCHE officials had conducted the AP ICET 2021 in an offline mode at the designated exam centres in mid-September.

How to Check AP ICET 2021 Results Online: After the string of board results, it is time for results of competitive exams and professional courses. Today is an important day for all AP ICET students. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is set to announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test today. The AP ICET was conducted on September 17 and 18. Amid a consistent decline in new Covid cases, the APSCHE officials had conducted the AP ICET 2021 in an offline mode at the designated exam centres in mid-September. The AP ICET 2021 will be declared on the official websites – sche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in today. As many as 60,000 students had taken the test, the officials say.

How to check your AP ICET 2021 result?

Students must know how to read the records released by APSCHE. The officials say that the AP ICET 2021 result will be announced in form of a rank card. This rank card will have all the crucial details such as total score as well as sectional score. It will also mention your AP ICET rankings.

Here are steps to check AP ICET 2021 results online

First, make sure about the web connectivity. Then visit the official website of the AP ICET 2021 results – sche.ap.gov.in

Second, you will see a tab flashing ‘View results’. Click on that

Third, keep your details handy. Enter all the required information such as hall ticket number and your AP ICET 2021 registration number.

And last, click on view results. The AP ICET 2021rank card will appear on your screen. Download the scorecard and make sure to keep a printout also.

The official records show that last year, around 40,000 students managed to clear the AP ICET. Once the results are declared, those who have got the good rankings will get the official communication regarding counselling etc.