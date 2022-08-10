AP ECET 2022: Results likely to be declared today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- details here

AP ECET 2022 Results: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is likely to announce the results of Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) today, 10 August 2022 on its website. As per media reports, the exam authority will release AP ECET Results, Rank Cards today. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the official sources on results. The link to the AP ECET 2022 Results and Rank Cards will be allotted to the candidates, once the result is released. Candidates who appeared in the AP ECET 2022 Exam will have to download their results online from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.

AP ECET 2022 Exam was held on 22 July 2022 at various exam centres. The exam authority earlier released the answer keys for the AP ECET 2022 Exam and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till July 26.

To download AP ECET 2022 Results, the candidates will require their credentials such as application number, date of birth and other details to download AP ECET 2022 Results. The link to the AP ECET 2022 Exam Results will be allotted to the candidates, once it is released.

AP ECET 2022: Counselling will be held in multiple rounds



Usually, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education conducts the counselling session right after the declaration of the results. The counselling session will be held in multiple rounds, those who will not get the seat for a particular round, will have the opportunity to apply for the next one.

How and where to download AP ECET 2022 Results?

1. Go to the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘AP ECET 2022 Results’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials like application number, date of birth, captcha and other details.

4. AP ECET 2022 Results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download AP ECET 2022 Results and save it for future reference.