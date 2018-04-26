AP ECET 2018 admit cards released at sche.ap.gov.in, know how to download

AP ECET 2018: JNTU is all set to conduct the examination on May 3, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM.

AP ECET 2018 admit cards: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 hall tickets have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have registered themselves for the above-mentioned test can visit the official website now to download the same. JNTU is all set to conduct the examination on May 3, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM. It is important for the candidates to carry their admit cards along with them to the examination centre in order to appear for the examination.

Mentioned below are the steps that candidates can follow to download the admit cards along with various other details that are important for the test.

AP ECET 2018 admit cards: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the official website, click on the link that says ‘Download Hallticket’

Step 3: Now enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth

Step 4: Press ‘Download Hallticket’

Note: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card before downloading it and taking it to the examination centre. Candidates should check details like their name, registration number, date of birth, signature, and other details first. In case of any discrepancy contact the examination officials to get the same corrected.

AP ECET 2018 Important Dates:-

Date of AP ECET – 2018 Examination: 03-05-2018 (Thursday)

Time of Examination: 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Declaration of Preliminary Key: 05-05-2018 (Saturday)

Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key: 07-05-2018 (Monday)

Declaration of Results: 10-05-2018 (Thursday)