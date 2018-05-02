AP EAMCET results 2018 LIVE: Result declared at sche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com; check now

AP EAMCET results 2018: The result of Andhra Pradesh engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET 2018) was declared on May 2. (official website)

AP EAMCET results 2018: The result of Andhra Pradesh engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET 2018) was declared on May 2 on the official website – sche.ap.gov.in. The result is also available on other websites like vidyavision.com, www.manabadi.com, www.manabadi.co.in and www.schools9.com. This year, reportedly around 2.74 lakh students had applied for AP EAMCET and they can now check the result on the above-mentioned websites. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

This year, AP EAMCET was conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET 2018 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking.

Here are AP EAMCET results 2018 LIVE Updates:

How to check AP EAMCET results 2018:

1. Go to the official website – sche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click in the link that says ‘AP EAMCET 2018 results’.

3. Enter details like name, roll number etc.

4. Your result will be displayed on screen.

5. Download the same and take a printout for further reference

The preliminary answer keys for examination was released on April 25 at sche.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasarao had earlier said that EAMCET was being conducted online to ensure transparency and effective. He also told mmedia personsthat the online system for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, which was introduced last year will be continued this year as well.

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET examination a pre-requisite entrance exam for admission into various professional courses offered in the Universities or Private Colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh. IT is the entrance examination for getting admission in the first year of professional courses- such as, Engineering, Biotechnology, B.Tech. (Diary Technology), B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering), B.Tech, (Food Science and Technology), BSc. (Agriculture, Horticulture), B.V.Sc. and Animal Husbandry/ B.F.Sc. and B.Pharmacy and D.Pharma.