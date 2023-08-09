AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Revised schedule OUT on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; check new dates and more

In a significant update, the Department of Technical Education and APSCHE have announced a revision to the schedule for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023. Aspiring candidates gearing up for the web counselling procedure of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test 2023 can now avail themselves of the newly established timeline. The revised schedule is accessible on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, offering students clear insights into the crucial dates and steps of the counselling process.

Revised Dates for a Streamlined Counselling Experience

The alterations to the schedule encompass several key dates, with notable changes in the option entry and result declaration phases. As per the revised timeline, the option entry window will span from August 7 to August 14, 2023. Moreover, the window for changing options has been shifted to August 16, 2023.

Seat Allotment and Commencement of Classes

An important facet of the revised schedule is the release of seat allotment results on August 23. Those fortunate enough to secure seats will then be required to report to their designated colleges between the same day and August 31, 2023. The initiation of classes is set for August 31, 2023, marking the beginning of an exciting educational journey for the students.

Navigating the Revised Schedule

To ascertain the latest developments in the AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling process, candidates can follow a few simple steps.