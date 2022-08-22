AP EAMCET counselling 2022 registration process started at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, check how to apply

AP EAMCET Counseling 2022 Registration Process: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the process of registration for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET Counseling 2022. All those who have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2022 Exam and are seeking admission into Engineering and Pharmacy Courses, will have to register for the AP EAPCET 2022 Counseling online by visiting the official website – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To participate in the counselling process, the candidates are required to pay the counselling fees. The procedure of submitting the online application fee will be continued between August 22 to 30, 2022 and the document verification process will be done between August 23 to 31, 2022.

The list of the seat allotment will be shared on the official website which will be based on the rank and college preferences selected by the candidates. Candidates have been advised to report to the allotted institute for document verification and pay the application fee. Candidates are also advised to scroll down to know more about AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration process.

How and where to apply for AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of AP EAMCET Counselling – vets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the notification link that readds ‘AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 registration link’ flashing on homepage. Now, candidates are required to enter their details such as roll number, rank, select college preference etc. Then, You need to upload documents and click on the submit button. Pay AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 and submit. Download AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 final registration form and submit for future reference.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: When will allotment list be released?

The candidates should note that the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 list is expected to be released on 6th September 2022. After which, the candidates will have to visit the allotted centre between 6 to 12 September 2022. Candidates have been advised to carry their AP EAMCET rank card, hall ticket, class 12 mark sheet, and certificate, transfer certificate, date of birth proof/ class 10 passing certificate, EWS certificate, residence certificate, domicile certificate/residence proof, income certificate of parents, and category certificate on the day of verification. The details for the same will be communicated in due course of time. All candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website in this regard.