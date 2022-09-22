AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result to be out today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat allotment list: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is going to release the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result today, September 22 as per schedule. It is expected that the seat allotment list will be released by evening as per media. However, the board has yet not confirmed the exact time of releasing the counselling list. Candidates will be able to download AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment list, once released on official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: How to download



Candidates will have to follow the below-steps for downloading AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat allotment list.

Candidates are required to visit the official website of AP EAMCET –cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘AP EAMCET Counselling 2022’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the result download link. Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page of the results. AP EAMCET counselling list will be displayed on the screen. Download AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat allotment list and save it for future reference.

What’s next after AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 seat allotment list?

After the release of AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 seat allotment list, the candidates will have to report to the concerned college. The last date for reporting at the allotted college is September 27. No candidate will be taken into consideration after the due date.

AP EAMCET Exam 2022: Overview

The AP EAMCET Exam for engineering stream was conducted between July 4 to 8 while the exams for agriculture and science stream was conducted On July 11 and 12, 2022. After July 26, the candidates were eligible to access the AP EAMCET. Only those who will qualify for the counselling process will get the admission to the college.