AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council relaxes minimum qualifying criteria; Get details here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Here’s a breather and an important announcement for AP EAMCET candidates in 2022. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education as a one-time move has made a special relaxation to candidates who have appeared for the entrance exams conducted by the body as the minimum qualifying criteria.

What does the official notice say?

DTE AP has released an official notice available at the official website – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The notice provides key details about the AP EAMCET Counselling 202. The notice reads “All the candidates are informed that minimum marks in the qualifying examination i.e. Intermediate/equivalent for admissions into professional UG courses in Engineering& Pharma-D courses has been relaxed as a one-time measure for the academic year 2022-2023 as per the orders received from Government”. Candidates can find the complete notice linked below and check the same for more details.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The new eligibility criteria as notified by the DTE AP says that for the general category students appearing for the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling the minimum eligibility criteria in all subjects in their 1st and 2nd-year Inter exams as with Andhra Pradesh State Board is 45 per cent of marks. Candidates also need at least 45 per cent marks in PCM in 2nd-year intermediate exam results. This eligibility criterion would be applicable to both engineering and pharmacy admissions. On the other hand, the minimum qualifying criteria for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for reserved category candidates stands at 40%.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Revised Rule Explained

Earlier students need to have passed/appeared in Intermediate (12th) with PCM as an optional subject or an equivalent recognised by BIE Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana to be eligible for Pharma D. OR must have passed or be enrolled in the final year of a pharmacy diploma exam administered by SBTET in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. Candidates also needed to have 45 per cent or above (40 per cent for reserved category candidates) in all subjects in both Inter 1 and Inter 2.

According to the revised rule, students who have 45% marks in PCM subjects in the 2nd Year of the Intermediate exams that is equivalent to Class 12 are eligible for EAMCET counselling 2022 are eligible.

They must also score a total of 45 per cent in all the other subjects of Inter Years 1 and 2. The criteria is 40 per cent marks in PCM/all subjects in the reserved categories.

Other criteria say the candidates should have cleared for the AP EAMCET examination. They should be at least 17 years of age as of December 31, 2022. The exam conducting body has relaxed the 25 per cent weightage of intermediate marks criteria for admission. Hence, the final admission process will be done on the basis of the AP EAMCET 2022 score.

The counselling process for the AP EAMCET 2022 is currently underway. To apply for the certificate verification, candidates should submit their payment through the online registration process by September 5, 2022. The dates of the web option filling will be announced by the department.

The allotment of seats will be based on the scores and the choices made by the candidates in the AP EAMCET 2022. After completing the admission process, the candidates will have to report to the designated institute.