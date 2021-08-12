AP EAMCET 2021: JNTUK to release hall ticket today; check how to download it; last week preparation tips

The state-level AP EAMCET exam is held once a year for admission in BTech, BSc (Agriculture), Pharm D or BPharma, BSc (Horticulture), BVSc & AH courses. (Representative Image)

AP EAMCET Admit Card 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, will release the AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket on its official website today. The AP EAMCET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25. Candidates will need to carry a printout of the hall ticket on the day of examination.

How to download AP EAMCET Admit Card 2021: To download the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to log in to the official website and look for the ‘Hall Ticket’ link. On clicking the link, a new portal will open that can be accessed by entering registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number for the qualifying exam.

Apart from the hall ticket, AP EAMCET 2021 aspirants will also need to carry with them the online application form, affixed with a recent colour photograph. The photograph will need to be attested by a gazetted officer or the college principal. The signature and left thumb impression in the application form need to be made in the invigilator’s presence.

AP EAMCET Admit Card 2021: According to the question paper pattern for AP EAMCET, the first 15 minutes are allotted to carefully read the question paper.

AP EAMCET 2021 Last-Minute Guide: Practising for the exam with previous years’ question papers, along with the AP EAMCET 2021 answer key, is one of the best prepration methods. Candidates can solve these question papers and can develop an idea about what to expect from the exam.

Ten-Hour Study Plan: Students can devise a six-hour study schedule, separated into two hours each for Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. Another two hours can be allotted to the subject students are weak in, while the last two hours can be utilised to revise for the AP EAMCET.

Not learning new things: Aspirants should only revise what they have prepared already during the crucial last week to 10 before the AP EAMCET and not try to learn any new topic.

Managing time: During the first 15 minutes, it would be wise to mark the questions to be done. Keeping calm if there are unknown questions is the key. The focus should instead be on scoring ones. Students can also take part in online AP EAMCET mock tests to better understand how to take the exam.

The state-level AP EAMCET exam is held once a year for admission in BTech, BSc (Agriculture), Pharm D or BPharma, BSc (Horticulture), BVSc & AH courses.