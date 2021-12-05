AP EAMCET Admissions 2021: Final phase web options entry ends today

The results for the final phase will be published on December 9.

AP EAMCET Admissions 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) final web options entry ends today. Registered students who has qualified AP EAMCET can fill and lock choices in the wen options latest by today. The admission process is conducted for Under Graduate Engineering, Agriculture and pharmacy Common Entrance Test.

The AP EAMCET 2021 web option entry link is available at eapcet sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The results for the final phase will be published on December 9. Candidates who has successfully completed AP EAMCET 2021 option entry will be considered for the AP EAMCET seat allotment process.

AP EAMCET Web Option Entry 2021: Application Process

• Log in to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

• Click on “Final Phase Web options” link on Home Page

• On the next window, login using the AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

• Check the details in the “Print Final Phase Verified Application” link

• Fill in the preferred choices

• Submit

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To make any changes go to the help centres then proceed for option entry. If no changes are required, they can directly proceed for option entry by clicking the “Final Phase Web options” link. The change of options for the candidates will be on December 6 and allotment of seats will be done on December 9, 2021.

AP EAMCET counselling process includes these steps –

1. Registration and fee payment

2. Online verification of certificates

3. Web options entry

4. Seat allotment result

5. Reporting at allotted institutes

6. Students can verify their documents online. They can also verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of APSCHE. The test is being conducted to grant admission to various candidates into various professional courses that are offered in university as well as private colleges of Andhra Pradesh.