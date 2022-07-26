AP EAMCET Results 2022 Latest Update: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the results of AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2022. Students can check their scores on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana declared the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET result) on Tuesday at 11 am.

AP EAMCET 2022 was held between July 4 to July 12. The exam for engineering was held between July 4 to July 8 while the Agriculture and Pharmacy exam was held on July 11 and July 12. Now, the results have been hosted at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates are required to enter their registration and hall ticket number for AP EAMCET 2022 results download.

AP EAMCET result 2022 includes the details of the subject-wise scores, combined scores and qualifying status of the candidates along with the basic details. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download AP EAMCET 2022 Result.

According to the results, A total of 89.12 per cent of candidates have been qualified in the engineering stream this year. Around 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) candidates have been qualified in the engineering stream out of 1.94 lakh (1,94,752) appeared.

How to download AP EAMCET 2022 Result?

1. Go to the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘AP EAMCET 2022 Result Link’ flashing on the homepage.

3. login with the credentials.

4. AP EAMCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download AP EAMCET 2022 Result and save it for future reference.

Candidates are required to note that AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done on the basis of candidate’s marks and rank. The rank of the candidate will be based on the basis of the AP EAPCET normalized marks – 75 per cent weightage and 25 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.