AP EAMCET Results 2021 Latest News: Andhra Education Minister declares result for engineering; Direct link for scorecard here

The allocation of seats for the candidates will be decided on the basis of their AP EAMCET 2021 ranks

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results for Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today. A total of 84.78 per cent of students passed the engineering entrance exam, said AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh in a press conference. Results for agriculture and pharmacy entrance tests will be declared later.

Candidates need to click on the website- sche.ap.gov.in, feed their credentials and the results will appear on the screen. The official website is down due to heavy traffic. Meanwhile, candidates should keep patience and keep checking.

The results of AP EAMCET 2021 is based on the final answer keys. Candidates qualifying for the exam will be eligible for admission to Engineering, Medical and Agriculture colleges in Andhra Pradesh earlier. However, the Medicine has been excluded from the EAMCET since all India ‘NEET’ is being conducted for admissions to medical courses. Therefore, only one medical entrance test for UG courses across India. The scorecard will be released today and can be downloaded from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

How to check AP EAMCET result 2021 online

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’

You will be redirected to a new page

Feed your registration number fetched during applying, hall ticket no given before exams and date of birth

The score and rank will appear, download, and take a printout for further reference.

The entrance is being conducted for admission to engineering, bio-technology, B.Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (Agr. Engg.), B Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D. courses offered by universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 2,51,606 candidates had registered for the EAMCET (now EAPCET) of which 1,64,962 were in the engineering stream and 86,644 in the agriculture and medical streams.