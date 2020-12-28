AP EAMCET 2020: Candidate can now access web options, all you need to know

From December 29, 2020, candidates who had incomplete data, their certificate verification will be done. Representative Image

APEAMCET 2020 web options are now open. Following the preliminary steps, candidates who have now qualified AP EAMCET as well as are through with their counselling process will now be able to submit their web options on the official website. The entry for online web options is only available for two days- from December 28 and December 29 at apeamcet.nic.in. Students who have secured a rank between 1 and 60,000 can login and mark their web options.

It is to note that Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of APSCHE. The test is being conducted to grant admission to various candidates into various professional courses that are offered in university as well as private colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

While the 60,000 candidates can now access the web options, those who have secured ranking above this will be allowed to submit their online web option on December 31. Notably, change of options will also be provided by the facility and that can be availed on January 1, 2021. According to the official notice, the allotment list will be released on January 3, 2021.

From December 29, 2020, candidates who had incomplete data, their certificate verification will be done. Also, the candidates who belong to a special category will also be permitted to visit Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada, on December 29 and get the verification process done.

All the eligible EAMCET candidates who have been selected will be given a chance to take admission to biotechnology, engineering, B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Tech (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech (dairy technology), B.Sc (Horticulture)/ B.Sc (Agriculture)/ B.V.Sc and AH/BFSc, and PharmaD, B.Pharmacy courses.

The AP EAMCET exams were held during September-October this year.