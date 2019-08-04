AP EAMCET 2019: Seat allotment list released, check at apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2019: Seat allotment list released

AP EAMCET 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has released the first seat allotment result of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET. The result is now available on the official website of AP SCHE at – apeamcet.nic.in. Earlier on August 1, AP SCHE concluded the option entry for counseling based on which the first list has been announced.

AP EAMCET 2019 seat allotment: Here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared for the exam need to go to the official website of AP SCHE – apeamcet.nic.in — to download the seat allotment details.

To access it, the candidates have to log in with their existing login ID, password, hall ticket number of the exam, and date of birth.

> Visit the website – apeamcet.nic.in

> Click on ‘Candidate Login’

> Enter all the required details and ‘Submit’

> The result will be displayed on the screen

> Download and take a print out for future reference

For security reasons, it is advisable that more than one candidate should not log in from the same Computer/ Browser at the same time. And after completing options entry, always LOGOUT properly and close the Browser.

In case the login details are lost, the candidates can send SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APEAMCET <space> 01 <space> Your HallTicketNumber’ through their registered mobile number.

They can also get their Seat allotment Details by sending SMS to 8790499899as ‘APEAMCET <space> 02 <space> HallTicket Number’.

Earlier, the candidates were allowed to enter their preferred choices of college in three phases. Candidates who ranked from 1 to 35,000 were allowed to choose their options from July 27 to 28. Students ranked between 35,001 to 80,000 did so from July 29 to July 30, and the rest registered their options till August 1.