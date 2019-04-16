AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card released at sche.ap.gov.in| Check exam date, how to download hall ticket

AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card released at sche.ap.gov.in!

AP EAMCET 2019 admit card: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the test can visit the official website of EAMCET now to download their admit cards. AP EAMCET is conducted annually in the state as a prerequisite for admission into various professional courses that are offered in University/ Private Colleges in AP. Mentioned below are all the details that you should know.

AP EAMCET 2019: Important dates-

Date of AP EAMCET Examination (Engineering)- April 20, 2019 | April 21, 2019 | April 22, 2019 | April 23, 2019

Timing of Engineering Exam- 10 AM to 1 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM

Timing of Engineering Exam- 10 AM to 1 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM Date of AP EAMCET Examination (Agriculture)- April 23, 2019 | April 24, 2019

Time of Agriculture Examination- 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM

Time of Agriculture Examination- 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM Engineering & Agriculture (Both Stream)- April 22, 2019 | April 23, 2019

Time of Examination- 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM

Time of Examination- 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM Declaration of Preliminary Key (Engineering): April 23, 2019

Declaration of Preliminary Key (Agriculture): April 24 ,2019

Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key: April 26, 2019 (5.00 PM)

Declaration of Preliminary Key (Agriculture): April 24 ,2019 Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key: April 26, 2019 (5.00 PM) Declaration of Results: May 1, 2019

AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card!

AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card: How to Download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Download Hallticket’

Step 3: On this page, now enter Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on the tab that says ‘Download Hallticket’

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket, and then download the same

Note: It is important for the candidates to note that they will not be able to sit for the examination if they do not carry their admit cards along with them to the examination hall.