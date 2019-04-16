AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card released at sche.ap.gov.in| Check exam date, how to download hall ticket

By: | Published: April 16, 2019 3:01 PM

AP EAMCET Admit Cards have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in. Download yours now.

ap eamcet 2019 admit card, ap eamcet admit card, sche.ap.gov.in, ap eamcet hall ticket, ap eamcet admit card 2019, ap eamcet hall ticket 2019 download, ap eamcet 2019 exam date, ap eamcet dates, ap eamcet application form, ap eamcet admit card 2019 download, ap eamcet admit card 2019 manabadi, manabadi results 2019, eamcet hall ticket, eamcet admit card 2019 ap, eamcet 2019, education newsAP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card released at sche.ap.gov.in!

AP EAMCET 2019 admit card: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the test can visit the official website of EAMCET now to download their admit cards. AP EAMCET is conducted annually in the state as a prerequisite for admission into various professional courses that are offered in University/ Private Colleges in AP. Mentioned below are all the details that you should know.

AP EAMCET 2019: Important dates-

  • Date of AP EAMCET Examination (Engineering)- April 20, 2019 | April 21, 2019 | April 22, 2019 | April 23, 2019
    Timing of Engineering Exam- 10 AM to 1 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM
  • Date of AP EAMCET Examination (Agriculture)- April 23, 2019 | April 24, 2019
    Time of Agriculture Examination- 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM
  • Engineering & Agriculture (Both Stream)- April 22, 2019 | April 23, 2019
    Time of Examination- 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM
  • Declaration of Preliminary Key (Engineering): April 23, 2019
    Declaration of Preliminary Key (Agriculture): April 24 ,2019
    Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key: April 26, 2019 (5.00 PM)
  • Declaration of Results: May 1, 2019
ap eamcet 2019 admit card, ap eamcet admit card, sche.ap.gov.in, ap eamcet hall ticket, ap eamcet admit card 2019, ap eamcet hall ticket 2019 download, ap eamcet 2019 exam date, ap eamcet dates, ap eamcet application form, ap eamcet admit card 2019 download, ap eamcet admit card 2019 manabadi, manabadi results 2019, eamcet hall ticket, eamcet admit card 2019 ap, eamcet 2019, education newsAP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card!

AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card: How to Download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Download Hallticket’
Step 3: On this page, now enter Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No and Date of Birth
Step 4: Click on the tab that says ‘Download Hallticket’
Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket, and then download the same

Note: It is important for the candidates to note that they will not be able to sit for the examination if they do not carry their admit cards along with them to the examination hall.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card released at sche.ap.gov.in| Check exam date, how to download hall ticket
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition