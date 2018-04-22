​​​
AP EAMCET-2018 news update: Andhra Pradesh HRD minister asks JNTUK V-C to allow this

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasarao today said EAMCET was being conducted online to ensure transparency and effective.

By: | Published: April 22, 2018 1:37 PM
AP EAMCET-2018,AP EAMCET-2018 news update, AP EAMCET-2018 updates, AP EAMCET-2018 live updates, Ganta Srinivasarao, andhra pradesh,  The Minister advised the JNTUK incharge Vice Chancellor S Ramakrishnarao, who is also the EAMCET chairman to advise the regional observers to allow candidates who are late by one minute to enter the examination hall, on humanitarian grounds. 

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasarao today said EAMCET was being conducted online to ensure transparency and effective. Releasing the set code for the AP EAMCET-2018 at JNTUK here, he said, online system for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, which was introduced last year will be continued this year as well. The Minister also advised the JNTUK incharge Vice Chancellor S Ramakrishnarao, who is also the EAMCET chairman to advise the regional observers to allow candidates who are late by one minute to enter the examination hall, on humanitarian grounds.

