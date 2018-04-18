AP EAMCET 2018 admit card released by JNTU at sche.ap.gov.in; check how to download hall ticket

AP EAMCET 2018: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) admit cards today on the official website sche.ap.gov.in today. (Website)

AP EAMCET 2018: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) admit cards on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. The candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download the hall tickets from the website https://www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. The admit card is an important document for any candidate to sit for the exam. It carries all details like date and time of the exam. The candidate should carefully examine the Admit Card downloaded by him/her for all the entries made therein. The candidates have to carry the hall ticket on the date of exam.

The exam will be conducted by JNTU, Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The candidates need to clear the AP EAMCET for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. More details are as follows:

Name of the exam: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2018 (AP EAMCET 2018)

Name of the organisation: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)

Official website: sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2018 admit card: How to download

Here is how candidates appearing for the exam can download the AP EAMCET 2018 admit card:

Step 1) Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link ‘AP EAMCET 2018 Admit Cards’ which will redirect you to a new window

Step 3) Log in with relevant registration number and password

Step 4) Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5) Download the admit card and save it for future use

AP EAMCET 2018: Important dates

Dates for AP EAMCET Examination for Engineering: April 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2018

Time: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM

Dates for AP EAMCET Examination for Agriculture: April 25 and 26, 2018

Time: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM

AP EAMCET (Engineering) and EAMCET (Agriculture) (both stream): April 24 and 25