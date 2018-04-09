AP EAMCET 2018: Correction window for online application opens at sche.ap.gov.in, check details here

AP EAMCET 2018: The correction window for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) application forms is now open at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam by filling the application form can now make changes (if any) in their application forms on the official website. The correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate can be done from April 8 to April 12, 2018. The AP EAMCET Examination for Engineering will take place on April 22, 23, 24 and 25 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM & 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM. The AP EAMCET Examination for Agriculture will take place on April 25 and 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM & 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM. The AP EAMCET examination for both the streams together will take place on April 24 and 25.
Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know about-
AP EAMCET 2018 Syllabus for ENGINEERING:
Mathematics-
1. Algebra
2. Trigonometry
3. Vector Algebra
4. Probability
5. Coordinate Geometry
6. Calculus
Physics-
1. Physical World
2. Units And Measurements
3. Motion In A Straight Line
4. Motion In A Plane
5. Laws Of Motion
6. Work, Energy And Power
7. Systems Of Particles And Rotational Motion
8. Oscillations
9. Gravitation
10. Mechanical Properties Of Solids
11. Mechanical Properties Of Fluids
12. Thermal Properties Of Matter
13. Thermodynamics
14. Kinetic Theory
15. Waves
16. Ray Optics And Optical Instruments:
17. Wave Optics
18. Electric Charges And Fields
19. Electrostatic Potential And Capacitance
20. Current Electricity
21. Moving Charges And Magnetism
22. Magnetism And Matter
23. Electromagnetic Induction
24. Alternating Current
25. Electromagnetic Waves
26. Dual Nature Of Radiation And Matter
27. Atoms
28. Nuclei
29. Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices And Simple Circuits
30. Communication Systems
Chemistry
1. Atomic Structure
2. Classification Of Elements And Periodicity In Properties
3. Chemical Bonding And Molecular Structure
4. States Of Matter: Gases And Liquids
5. Stoichiometry
6. Thermodynamics
7. Chemical Equilibrium And Acids-Bases
8. Hydrogen And Its Compounds
9. The S – Block Elements (Alkali And Alkaline Earth Metals)
10. P- Block Elements Group 13 (Boron Family)
11. P-Block Elements – Group 14 (Carbon Family)
12. Environmental Chemistry
13. Organic Chemistry-Some Basic Principles And Techniques And Hydrocarbons
14. Hydrocarbons
15. Solid State
16. Solutions
17. Electrochemistry And Chemical Kinetics
18. General Principles Of Metallurgy
19. P-Block Elements
20. D And F Block Elements & Coordination Compounds
21. Polymers
22. Biomolecules
23. Chemistry In Everyday Life
24. Haloalkanes And Haloarenes
25. Organic Compounds Containing C, H And O
26. Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
More about AP EAMCET:
Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.