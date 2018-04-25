AP EAMCET 2018 answer keys released on sche.ap.gov.in; here is how to download

AP EAMCET 2018 answer key were released on April 25. (Source: official website)

AP EAMCET 2018 answer keys: The answer keys for Andhra Pradesh (AP) Engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test (EAMCET) were released on April 25 on the official website – sche.ap.gov.in. All those students who had appeared for the exam can now download the answer sheet from the above-mentioned link. The examinations were conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. In order to qualify, the candidates need to score at least 25 per cent marks in AP EAMCET 2018. This exam is the held for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

All those students who are not satisfied will now have the option to raise objections, if any, till April 28. The final result for EAMCET 2018 exam will be released by JNTU on May 5. From last year, the AP EAMCET is held online. It is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

This year, a total of over 2.74 lakh students had applied for the AP EAMCET 2018 of which nearly 1.98 lakh students to join the engineering courses and another 75,550 students have registered for the agriculture and other courses.

Here is how to download AP EAMCET 2018 answer keys:

1. Log on to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

2. Click on the link which says answer keys.

3. This will open a PDF file displaying the answer keys.

4. Download it and take a print out for further reference.

The answer keys for the Agriculture exams will be released on Thursday, April 26.

All the best!