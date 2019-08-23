AP DElEd result 2019: How to check marks online

Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible to sit for the second and the final year of the programme.

AP DElEd 1st year June 2019 result: The result of Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for the first-year exams held in June 2019 has been announced. The students who appeared for the exam may check their result online the official website – bseap.org. The first-year exams was conducted from June 03 to June 19, 2019.

Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible to sit for the second and the final year of the programme.

There were more than 41,000 students who sat for the AP DElEd first year exam out of which more than 36,000 managed to clear the test; with a pass percentage of 88.02 percent.

AP DElEd 1st year June 2019 result: How to check online

Step 1: Head to the official website, bseap.org

Step 2: Choose DElEd link under the box on the left with the same name on the homepage

Step 3: Select the link ‘DElEd 1st-year exam June 2109 results’

Step 4: Once you are redirected to a new page, log-in and then download the result for later use

In case, students want to have a re-evaluation of their results, they can make a request for re-totaling by September 09, 2019 after submitting a fee of Rs 500, according to the official notice. They can make the re-evaluation application at the official website – cfm.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) includes a two-year training programme that has been designed to train the in-service untrained teachers.