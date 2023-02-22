ANU announces admissions to visual arts courses for academic year 2023-24

Anant National University (ANU) has announced admissions for Bachelor of Visual Arts programme for the academic year 2023-2024. The four-year, full-time programme under the School of Creative Practices and Entrepreneurship (SCoPE) aims to prepare, train, and equip students in Fine Arts, Art History, and Aesthetics, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the applications are available on the university’s website. The last date for application for early admission is March 19, 2023, with need-based scholarships available. The students opting for the degree course can specialise in painting, sculpting and multimedia.

As per the statement, the eight-semester curriculum is designed to train students to be flexible thinkers, proficient makers, and lifelong learners by exploring visual art concepts, research and studio skills, and critical thinking and practices. In addition, students will also write a dissertation on their selected topics, where they will work with a mentor.

“The programme is ideal for students who can think critically, are creative, curious, and eager to push the boundaries of art and explore the transformative potential of visual arts in the real world.” Anunaya Chaubey, provost, Anant National University, said.