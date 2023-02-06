Answer key for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 session 1 released – Check details

In good news for candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 that was held on January 1, 2023. The second session of the said exam is scheduled to be held in the month of April.

While the result of session 1 is expected soon, once released candidates may check the same at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Even as the provisional answer key was earlier released on February 2, 2023, the agency had asked candidates to submit their challenges by February 4.

Here’s how candidates can check their results once they are declared:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Now, they are required to click on the link related to the JEE Main exam.

3) Candidates will now be required to enter their credentials.

4) The credentials include submitting a password, application number as well as security captcha.

5) Candidates may now download their results.

6) Keep it safe with themselves.

7) Use it when needed.

It may be noted that the session 2 exam will be conducted by the concerned authorities on April 6, April 8, April 10, April 11, and April 12. The registration process for the same will start from February 7, 2023, and will go on till March 7.

All those candidates who have passed the class 12 or equivalent exam in 2022 or before, irrespective of their age, can appear for the exam. Also, candidates who are appearing for the class XII exam this year can write the exam.

The government had recently announced that apart from scoring 75 per cent or above in class XII exams, candidates from the top 20 percentile of all boards can also appear for JEE, based on the Main score. For the SC/ST category, the qualifying marks are 65 per cent in class XII exams.

The JEE Main exam is also considered as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admissions in IITs.