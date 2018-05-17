Another feather in IIT Bombay’s cap!

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has a new feat tagged to its name.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has a new feat tagged to its name. On May 12, IIT Bombay was given the “Prestigious Brands of India and Brands of the Decade 2018” award. Chief Hospitality Manager of IIT Bombay, N. S. Dabholkar received the award from the Editor-in-Chief, Herald Global, ERTC Media, Saimik Sen. The other famous person who was present at the occasion was playback singer Udit Narayan Jha.

The ceremony where the institute was given the award was in Mumbai’s prestigious Sahara Star Hotel. The research was carried out by BARC Asia in three phases. This was done to select the brands for the listing of these brands.

Along with Representatives from IIT Bombay, executives from ICICI Bank, HCC, Aptech, Motul, Numeric – Legrand, Bajaj Electricals, TTK Prestige, Tanishq, Ashok Leyland, McDonald’s, IDBI Capital, Jeep, Tata Housing, Shriram Housing Finance, APC By Schneider Electric, Redmi Phones, Fino Payments, Essel Finance, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Century Ply, Kellogg’s , Emami Fair and Handsome, Reliance Infrastructure, HCL Technologies were present at the occasion.

Other than the award given to IIT Bombay, the event also witnessed, “Prestigious Brands of India, Brands of the Decade 2018” coffee table book and Herald Global Magazine’s special issue (May Edition). It was based on 50 Most Inspiration Women of Maharashtra and Most Admired Workplaces.

Other awards given during the evening was “Inspirational Women of Maharashtra – Women Achievers Award 2018”. This award was given to Sonali Bendre, Dr. Shubha Raul, Geeta Kapur, Ashwini Kalsekar, Dr. Firuza Parikh, Neena Kulkarni, Dipika Kakar, Priyanka Khimani, Grace Pinto, Madhurika Patkar.

Meanwhile, Four Indian varsities have made it to the top 50 in the Emerging Economies University Rankings for 2018 released by Times Higher Education. The Emerging Economies University Rankings, previously known as the BRICS University Rankings, includes select universities that are located in India, Brazil, Chile, Cyprus, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa. While India’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay made the cut to enter top 30, China’s Peking University and Tsinghua University claimed the top two places in the list for the fifth year in a row.