Annual salary for freshers in AI jobs ranges from 10 to 14 lakh: TeamLease Digital

As of February 2023, there are 45,000 Artificial Intelligence (AI) job openings in India alone, with data scientists and ML engineers among the most sought-after careers, a TeamLease Digital report stated. The Annual salary for freshers in the AI industry ranges from 10 to 14 lakh, the report added.

As per the ‘Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) – Forces Shaping Future of Technology’ report, the increased focus on scalable ML applications is leading to an increase in demand for AI professionals proficient in scripting languages, and building conventional ML models will be the foremost skill required for a career in AI.

The report also estimates the open job roles and salary packages for freshers and experienced professionals across occupations and industries, as well as the desire for AI skills that job seekers should have to secure future employment.

According to TeamLease Digital’s research, the expected salaries for freshers in various technology roles in India are as follows:

Data engineers can earn up to Rs 14 lakh per annum ML engineers up to Rs 10 lakh, data scientists up to Rs 14 lakh Devops engineers up to Rs 12 lakh Data architects up to Rs 12 lakh BI analysts up to Rs 14 lakh, and database admins up to Rs 12 lakh

Additionally, candidates with eight years of experience in similar fields can earn even higher salaries ranging from Rs 25 to 45 lakh per annum.

“The AI revolution is transforming the job market, creating an urgent need for skilled professionals who can design, develop, and implement cutting-edge AI technologies. Fortunately, the Indian government is taking proactive steps to address this challenge by entering into a bilateral strategic partnership through iCET and setting up centers of excellence and training initiatives,” Sunil Chemmankotil, chief executive officer, TeamLease Digital, said.