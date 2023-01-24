Annual exams for grades four to 11 at govt-aided, NDMC school preponed to March 6

The Common Annual School Examinations for grades four to 11 in all government-aided and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools has been postponed by the state government in view of the gazetted holiday on Holi, March 8.

The exams for grades four to 11, which were earlier scheduled to be held on March 8, will now be held on March 6, as the previously scheduled date for the exam coincides with Holi, an order issued by the Directorate of Education said.

According to the notice, the exams which will be preponed are Hindi and Hindi A for grades four and nine respectively, CVS for grade five, Maths for six, Natural Science for grade seven, English for grade eight, and Economics for grade 11.

The authority has also directed all government-aided and NDMC schools to ensure that this information is disseminated to teachers, students, and their parents.

With inputs from ANI