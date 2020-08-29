  • MORE MARKET STATS

Annual and development fees cannot be charged till schools reopen: Delhi HC

By: |
Published: August 29, 2020 4:14 PM

The Delhi government said therefore, the school in question cannot charge the annual and development fees till the completion of the lockdown period.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 16.

The Delhi High Court has held that annual and development charges cannot be taken from the parents of students “during the pendency of the present lockdown”, when schools are yet to reopen. The prima facie opinion was expressed by Justice Jayant Nath in his order of August 25 while hearing a plea moved by the parents’ association of a private school, which started taking the annual and development charges along with the tuition fees from July.

The court restrained the school from taking the annual and development charges from the parents for the month of July till further orders. It also issued a notice to the Delhi government and the school, seeking their stand on the plea of the parents’ association, which was represented by advocate Gaurav Bahl. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 16.

Related News

According to the order, during the hearing via video-conference, the school contended that the lockdown is over and hence, it can levy the annual and development charges. However, the Delhi government, represented by its Additional Standing Counsel Gautam Narayan, told the court that the Directorate of Education’s April 18 circular, asking the schools not to charge the annual and development fees during the lockdown period, continues to apply as none of the schools has physically opened.

The Delhi government said therefore, the school in question cannot charge the annual and development fees till the completion of the lockdown period. After hearing both sides, the judge said, “In my opinion, prima facie, it appears that the annual and development charges cannot be charged from the parents during the pendency of the present lockdown.” The court said the parents have to pay the tuition fees.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Annual and development fees cannot be charged till schools reopen Delhi HC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM inaugurates college & admin buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agri varsity
2Chinese, Indians constitute 48% of foreign students in US in 2019: Report
3No shutdown in 7 cities where JEE & NEET examination will be held: Odisha government