Anna University results: Know how to check UG, PG results 2018

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 12:47 PM

Anna University results: Know how to check UG, PG results 2018

The Anna University located in Chennai has published the results for the recently held undergraduate and postgraduate courses exams on Sunday. The examination was conducted in November and December last year. The interested students can check the result by visiting the official website of the varsity i.e. annauniv.edu. The students can also access their results on coe1.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu.

However, currently, the website pages are not opening. But the student should keep their eye on the website and check from time to time to know the results. The examination was held for B Tech, B Arch, MBA, MCA, M Tech, MArch, MSc, BSc, BE, BTech, MTech, MBA at its recognised colleges.

Know how to check the result:-

Here’s six-step guide to access the result:-

1) To check result, the student needs to visit the official website of Anna University i.e. annauniv.edu.
2) After login, select and click the ‘Result’ tab.
3) Click on the result option on the screen.
4) Enter the relevant details.
5) Before click on Submit button, check once again the details entered in the box. If everything is correct, then click Submit.
6) After clicking Submit option, a new web page will open where a student will the access to see their result.

The student needs to enter their details such as their Roll number and other essential details as required.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Anna University results: Know how to check UG, PG results 2018
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition