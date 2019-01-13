Anna University results: Know how to check UG, PG results 2018

The Anna University located in Chennai has published the results for the recently held undergraduate and postgraduate courses exams on Sunday. The examination was conducted in November and December last year. The interested students can check the result by visiting the official website of the varsity i.e. annauniv.edu. The students can also access their results on coe1.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu.

However, currently, the website pages are not opening. But the student should keep their eye on the website and check from time to time to know the results. The examination was held for B Tech, B Arch, MBA, MCA, M Tech, MArch, MSc, BSc, BE, BTech, MTech, MBA at its recognised colleges.

Know how to check the result:-

Here’s six-step guide to access the result:-

1) To check result, the student needs to visit the official website of Anna University i.e. annauniv.edu.

2) After login, select and click the ‘Result’ tab.

3) Click on the result option on the screen.

4) Enter the relevant details.

5) Before click on Submit button, check once again the details entered in the box. If everything is correct, then click Submit.

6) After clicking Submit option, a new web page will open where a student will the access to see their result.

The student needs to enter their details such as their Roll number and other essential details as required.