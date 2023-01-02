Andhra Pradesh SSC time table announced – All details inside

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the time table for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual public examinations. Students can visit the official website — bse.ap.gov.in— to check the schedule.

The Secondary School Certificate examinations will commence on April 3 and conclude on April 18, reported The Indian Express. The exams will start from 9:30 am and most papers will finish at 12:45 pm except for two— first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory which will end at 11:15 am and 11:30 am respectively.

Here is how to download schedule for Andhra Pradesh SSC Exams 2023

Step 1: You will have to log in the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: You have to click on the link given for SSC exam schedule

Step 3: You will have to check the schedule and download it for future reference

The exam schedule is for academic, OSSC and vocational course candidates. For the candidates appearing for SSC academic course and OSSC course, all academic courses, subjects, papers are common.

As per the report, there will be no examinations on April 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14 and 16. In the previous year, the exams started from April 8 and ended on May 2.