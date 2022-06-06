Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022: BSEAP to release Class 10th results today; More details here

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the results of Class 10th examinations on Monday. Those who had appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website of the board. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will need to use the board exam hall ticket number to check AP SSC results.

The results of the Class 10 examination will be declared by Botsa Satyanarayana, the Education Minister of AP. According to media reports, a press conference will be held to announce the results at 12 noon.

“It is hereby informed that the Individual results & School-wise results of the Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Public Examinations, April-2022 will be released by Sri. Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Hon’ble Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh and officials on 06-06-2022(Monday) at 12:00 Noon at Gateway Hotel (Vivanta), MG Road, Vijayawada.” the official notice said.

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Examinations 2022 were conducted between April 27 to May 9, 2022, at various examination Centres across the state.

The link for the AP 10th Class Results in 2022 will be activated today for almost 6.5 lakh students. Earlier, the results of the examinations were scheduled to be released on June 4, 2022. However, due to a technical issue, the officials of the board and the company decided to delay the announcement of the results till June 6th.

To protect the interest of the students and parents, the Board has prohibited the schools from making any advertisements or announcing the rank of the students in any form. In 2020, the Director of Government Examinations Sri D. Devananda Reddy has directed the officials to follow the system of awarding marks in place of the grading system from the ongoing academic year.

Official websites for AP SSC results are:

bse.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

Steps to check SSC results 2022:



– Visit bse.ap.gov.in to access the official website

– Click on ‘AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link’ from the drop-down menu.

– Enter roll number and click the submit button.

– On the screen, online BSEAP results 2022 marks memo will appear.

– You can take a printout or a screenshot for later reference.

The results of the AP Class 10 examinations last year were released on August 6. Out of the total number of students who appeared for the examination, over 62,000 were boys and over 3,04,036 were girls. In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Andhra Pradesh board was 100 percent.