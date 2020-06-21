Andhra Pradesh SSC, intermediate supplementary exams cancelled; all students to be promoted

More than 6.39 lakh students were scheduled to attend the SSC exam on July 10.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that the SSC and the supplementary exams of the intermediate first and second year of the supplementary exams will be cancelled. State’s Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has declared that the decision was taken by the government due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said that considering the health of students, the state government had decided to cancel the exam. He said, “We have tried our best to conduct the SSC examinations from July 10 and also made changes to the exam pattern to reduce the exposure for the students.”

The list of events and pre-scheduled exams which have been cancelled or postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country is growing longer with each passing day. The latest victims of that threat are the aspirants of the SSC and intermediate first and second-year students in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

More than 6.39 lakh students were scheduled to attend the SSC exam on July 10. The examination was scheduled to take place on March 23 but was postponed due to the lockdown.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed to promote students without exams. He had also said that the SSC students will be ranked on merit and the results will be announced soon. Students who could not clear the first, second-year intermediate exams will also be promoted without exams.

The inter-result was announced on June 12 and a total of 59% of students completed the first year of the exam, while 63% completed the second year of the exam.

The state has reported 477 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours while five more people succumbed to the infection. The latest addition in the number of cases and deaths has taken the state’s tally of coronavirus cases to 8, 929 while the death toll has breached the 100-mark and stands at 106.