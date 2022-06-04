AP SSC Results 2022: Class 10th results postponed till June 6th

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh has postponed the SSC Class 10 results. As per the latest updates, the result has been postponed till Monday, June 6th. Once the results are released, students can check their scores on official websites- bse.ap.gov.in and examresults.nic.in.

The exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm via offline mode, wherein almost 6 lakh students had appeared for the SSC exams this year. The overall passing percent recorded last year by the Andhra Pradesh board was 100 percent, as exams did not happen because of Covid-19 and assessment was done via alternate evaluation criteria.

Apart from the official website, students can also check results at the Manabadi website – manabadi.com. In order to pass the exams, students will have to score 33 percent marks overall and also pass separately in practicals and theory.

Students will be able to check their individual marks memo via the official website or SMS, as soon as the results are declared.

For checking the results, students should ensure they have their hall ticket handy as the hall ticket number along with the date of birth will be required for login to the student portal.

Following are the steps on how to check results via SMS