Andhra Pradesh partners with Byju’s for digital content in government schools

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has partnered with ed-tech platform Byju’s to provide quality content to government school students from classes 4-10. School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar and Byju’s vice-president Sushmit Sarkar signed an MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Special Chief Secretary B Rajsekhar on Thursday. Byju’s CEO Raveendran participated through a video link.

The state government has also decided to distribute tablet devices, at a cost of Rs 500 crore, to 4.7 lakh students of class 8 to aid in digital learning. Byju’s content would be incorporated in all textbooks for these classes from next year in both Telugu and English.

“Visual presentation and content enhancement would come through from 4th to 10th class in government schools. This will be a game-changer,” the Chief Minister said. He further added that required orientation would be given to teachers as well to guide the students in a better way.

The digital content that would otherwise cost Rs 20,000 to Rs 24,000 per student, would be delivered to government school students in the state free-of-cost, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The Chief Minister, who also reviewed the School Education activities, said television sets would be installed in each class in all government schools for visual learning.

With inputs from PTI.

