Andhra Pradesh NEET results – Check admission process and other important details

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, is all set to conduct the NEET 2022 exam and admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh. It will announce the cut-off for 2022 admission, once the NEET result 2022 is announced.

It may be noted that the counseling for NEET 2022 is conducted in the states for seats related to government and management through online mode. Students from the state who wish to take part in the NEET counseling process will have to register online and pay their application fees. Students will also be required to submit their preferences for programmes and colleges they want to take. They will have to register themselves on the official website, admission website.apmedadm.ntruhs.ap.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to check the previous year’s Andhra Pradesh NEET cut-off of medical and dental colleges. They must prepare data and make a list of colleges to which they wish to make the admission. Candidates will be required to submit their preferences before the last date, failing which it will be locked automatically.

Authorities will allot seats on the basis of choices made by candidates, their NEET ranking, as well as the availability of seats. After the allotment of seats is concluded, selected students will have to appear in their respective colleges. They will also be required to pay their fees in order to book their MBBS or BDS seats.

Importantly, this year nearly 85 percent of the seats in the medical and dental colleges will be filled in the state through NEET exams.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is looking to announcing the dates for the NEET-UG 2022 exam by the third week of this month, an official informed Indian Express. Results will be declared at neet.nta.nic.in. “At this moment, we are trying our best to announce it by the third week of August. The NEET answer key will be released a few days before that,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.