Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam 2022 postponed due to cyclone Asani – Check the new date

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) has decided to postpone the AP Intermediate Exam 2022, which was scheduled for Wednesday in light of the Cyclone Asani threat in the state. The postponed exam will now be held on May 25, 2022, the remaining exams will be held as scheduled.

Issuing a circular, the board said, “In view of adverse effects of Cyclone ‘ASANI’ on proper conduct of Intermediate Public Examinations in AP on 11-05-2022 and in consideration of the safety of students and staff, examinations slated for tomorrow i.e., 11-05-2022 alone stand postponed to 25-05-2022.”

“The rest of the examination schedule from 12-05-2022 remains unchanged”, it added.

Earlier, several candidates took to social media sites urging students to postpone the exam due to the cyclone.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone ASANI is expected to cause landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Due to this, several areas of the state have already been put under red, orange and yellow alerts.